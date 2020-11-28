CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Receives Buy Rating from Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

In related news, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHM. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the second quarter valued at $209,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 131.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.