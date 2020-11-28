CRYPTO20 Market Capitalization Tops $34.34 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $34.34 million and approximately $8,182.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00004884 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00075828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00373410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.34 or 0.02981367 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

C20 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,443,185 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

