Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after acquiring an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $229.03. The company had a trading volume of 538,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.74 and a 200-day moving average of $198.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

