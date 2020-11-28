CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,239.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $26,239.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00027670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00167077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00300739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00956873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00475142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00171519 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 125,429,837 coins and its circulating supply is 121,429,837 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

