CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 728.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,273 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.0% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,651. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.