Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 856,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

