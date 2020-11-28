DAD (DAD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One DAD token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $24.62 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00075437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00372541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.39 or 0.02978092 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.