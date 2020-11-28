Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $253.53

Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.53 and traded as high as $333.89. Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) shares last traded at $332.63, with a volume of 670 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.45. The stock has a market cap of $483.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59.

In other news, insider Margaret Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,631.83).

Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

