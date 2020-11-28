Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Danaher by 12.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 101.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,187,000 after acquiring an additional 70,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Danaher stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,632. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,294 shares of company stock valued at $41,091,861. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

