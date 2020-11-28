Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $234.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $273.00.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.75.

NYSE:DHR opened at $216.78 on Wednesday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,294 shares of company stock valued at $41,091,861. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

