Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of DQ traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.26. 2,318,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.81. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after acquiring an additional 157,140 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 48.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,423,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

