Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Decreased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $226,676,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,885,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,591,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 839,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.