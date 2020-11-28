Dash (DASH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $107.18 or 0.00618434 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006930 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002185 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.00988033 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,840,361 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

