DaTa eXchange (DTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00365490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.16 or 0.03016431 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

