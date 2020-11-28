DEAPcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $943,481.00 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $943,481.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00027670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00167077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00300739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00956873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00475142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00171519 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Token Trading

