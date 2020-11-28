Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.95. 1,072,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day moving average is $195.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

