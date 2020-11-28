Denarius One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Denarius has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,438,355 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

