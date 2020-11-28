Dether (DTH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $180,095.14

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Dether token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a market capitalization of $180,095.14 and $5,032.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dether has traded 72.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00074477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00365352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.79 or 0.03016444 BTC.

About Dether

DTH is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

