Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Lifted to Buy at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DBOEY opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

