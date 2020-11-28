Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €37.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.02 ($51.79).

FRA DWNI opened at €41.00 ($48.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.22. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

