DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $211.80

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.80 and traded as high as $235.50. DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at $226.50, with a volume of 349,009 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $459.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.44.

About DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.