Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $156.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.