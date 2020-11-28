Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Given New GBX 3,550 Price Target at Bank of America

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) had its target price raised by Bank of America from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,065 ($40.04).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,933 ($38.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,737.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,716.22. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

In other news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,696 ($35.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,276.72 ($10,813.59). Insiders acquired a total of 911 shares of company stock worth $2,482,373 in the last three months.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.