Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $454.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.58. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $12.00 per share. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.