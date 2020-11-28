Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $819,822.51 and approximately $971,513.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $60.58 or 0.00349319 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00169916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00959384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00219368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00483209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00173499 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,532 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

