DigitalBits (XDB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $405,332.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $405,332.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00607529 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.70 or 0.01022847 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,492,803 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

