Divestco (CVE:DVT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Divestco Inc (CVE:DVT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Divestco shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 416,069 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,085.88, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $359,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

About Divestco (CVE:DVT)

Divestco Inc, an exploration services company, provides data, software, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through Seismic Data, Software and Data, and Services segments. The Seismic Data segment engages in the brokering and licensing of existing seismic data between data owners and licensees; managing existing seismic data for brokering sales; and creating new seismic data inventories through recording multi-client services.

