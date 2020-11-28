Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $437.08 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $437.08 million and approximately $54.97 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00414411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002730 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,293,081,333 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.