Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.01. The company had a trading volume of 723,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 417.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 42.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

