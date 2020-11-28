Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.32.

DLTR opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

