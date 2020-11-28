Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.32.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

