DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 6,640.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 2,476.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DKNG traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,833,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,438,712. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.