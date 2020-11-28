Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0503 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $18.55 million and $75,359.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00075246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00372720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.02972850 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,717,240 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

