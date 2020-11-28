DREP Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.17 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $264,420.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00027974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00168836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00959683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00278580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00482384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00173768 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.