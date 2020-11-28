Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DS. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 160,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 324,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 933,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,654. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.