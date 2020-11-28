Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.00

Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and traded as high as $55.50. Driver Group plc (DRV.L) shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 11,172 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $25.04 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services.

