DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 11,955 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NICE worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 110.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NICE by 7.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $255.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.69 and its 200-day moving average is $211.74.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.82.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

