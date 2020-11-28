DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,025,000 after purchasing an additional 77,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.93. The stock had a trading volume of 123,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $339.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.