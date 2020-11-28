DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 516,802 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up 1.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.96% of GoDaddy worth $122,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 272.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 258.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 379,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,442. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 59.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,240.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,152. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.