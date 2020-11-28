DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 78,512 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,512 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores makes up 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Burlington Stores worth $155,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 174.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $2,245,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $221.58. The stock had a trading volume of 394,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

