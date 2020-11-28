DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys 408,321 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 408,321 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 7.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Facebook worth $687,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,714 shares of company stock valued at $99,541,458. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.81. 7,808,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,043,064. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

