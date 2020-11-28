DSM Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 0.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $66,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 383,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 89,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $228.96. 849,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

