DSM Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 759,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 396,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 8,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.13.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.40. The company had a trading volume of 899,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,146. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.76. The firm has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.