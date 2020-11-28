DSM Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,046 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises 3.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of JD.com worth $326,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,828,177,000 after acquiring an additional 766,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $420,613,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 489.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $89.41. 5,787,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,722,963. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

