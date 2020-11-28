DSM Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,561 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Boston Scientific worth $95,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $4,200,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 6,363,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,735,874. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,077. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

