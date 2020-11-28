DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $156.10 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,221 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $156,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.