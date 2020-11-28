DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $172.89 Million Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,499 shares during the period. AON accounts for 1.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of AON worth $172,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 31.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 137.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.58. 632,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,084. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.25. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.75.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

