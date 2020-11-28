DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Endava by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Endava by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $62.91. 80,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,770. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 209.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Endava plc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Citigroup upgraded Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.