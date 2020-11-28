DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $26.15 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,714 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 0.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $2,437,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,421 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $39,510,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $30.76. 2,812,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,105. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

