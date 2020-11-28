DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $358.29 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,601 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises 4.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.98% of EPAM Systems worth $358,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,163. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $356.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.84 and a 200 day moving average of $291.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. VTB Capital downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,001 shares of company stock worth $9,002,014 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

